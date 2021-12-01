PSA to acquire US supply chain company BDP International

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - PSA International has agreed to acquire BDP International, a United States-based company providing supply chain, transportation and logistics solutions, both companies said on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The port operator will acquire privately-held BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, subject to formal approvals by the relevant authorities and other customary closing conditions.

The amount to acquire the company was not disclosed.

BDP is a global logistics solutions provider managing end-to-end movement of shipments covering a range of industries and segments such as chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer and retail customers.

It has 133 offices worldwide, and specialises in the management of highly complex supply chains, as well as in chemical and high care logistics, and visibility solutions.

With the newly inked deal, PSA will benefit from BDP's global expertise in end-to-end supply chain services, while BDP can leverage PSA's network of more than 60 deep-sea, rail and inland terminals worldwide, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses, logistics and marine services, to continue its growth plans, both companies said.

They added that for shippers and importers who are confronted with a volatile market and increasingly complex global logistics requirements, this will create opportunities for customised and sustainable solutions that will help them optimise the international supply chain process.

PSA group chief executive Tan Chong Meng said: "BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature – a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities.

"Its strengths will complement and extend PSA's capabilities to provide agile, resilient and innovative cargo solutions. Customers will be able to benefit from the extensive capabilities of both BDP and PSA, while accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply chains."

BDP's CEO and president Mike Andaloro said: "With the extensive capabilities of PSA and their significant market presence worldwide, we will undertake a new chapter of growth with incredible opportunities to optimise global supply chain activities for our customers."