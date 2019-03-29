PSA International CEO Tan Chong Meng named new JTC chairman

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed Tan Chong Meng as the new chairman of JTC Corporation as it announced other changes to the boards of JTC, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Mr Tan, who is group chief executive officer of PSA International, takes over on April 1 from Dr Loo Choon Yong, whose term of office ends on March 31. Mr Tan was previously executive vice president, global commercial, Shell Downstream of the Royal DutchShell Group where he spent over 20 years in a career spanning sales, marketing, trading, refinery operations, customer service, mergers and acquisitions.

Three new members were also appointed to JTC's board: John Lim Hua Ern, second deputy secretary at Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mok Wei Wei, managing director at W Architects; and Zainal Bin Sapari, assistant secretary general of the National Trade Union Congress.

MTI appointed two new members to the board of CCCS: Cindy Khoo Seow Chyng, divisional director (planning division) at the Ministry of Education and Dr Faizal Bin Yahya, senior research fellow at NUS' Institute of Policy Studies.

For EMA, MTI has appointed one new member, Professor Chua Kee Chaing, dean of the engineering faculty at the National University of Singapore.

Meanwhile, four EMA board members were reappointed. Dr Liew Ah Choy, CEO of EquiVolt; Professor Phang Sock Yong, vice provost (faculty matters) and Celia Moh Chair, Professor of Economics, at Singapore Management University; Russell Tham Min Yew, ST Engineering's president for new enterprises and ventures; and Andre Yeap Poh Leong, senior partner at Rajah and Tann Singapore.

Meanwhile, re-appointed to the JTC board are ST Engineering CEO Vincent Chong; managing partner at Lee & Lee Advocates & Solicitors, Kwa Kim Li; chairman of Certis Cisco Security, Olivier Lim Tse Ghow; chairman of Jurong Port, Ng Chee Keong; Guy Harvey Samuel, board member of the National Arts Council & National Parks Board and Jeanette Wong, board member of PSA International & Essilor International/Essilor Luxottica (France).

Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary for MTI, said, "I would like to thank Choon Yong for his leadership and valuable contributions to JTC, which has supported the growth of new industries and enabled the transformation of existing ones. Choon Yong also guided JTC's efforts to more innovatively manage its buildings and estates, and help enterprises scale up through partnerships, clustering and access to shared services."

Mr Loh also welcomed the incoming JTC chairman, Mr Tan, saying: "I look forward to Chong Meng's stewardship to take JTC towards the realisation of its vision of catalysing the growth of new industries and transforming existing enterprises."