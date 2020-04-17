Philippine central bank cuts key interest rate in surprise move

MANILA • The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate in an unscheduled move, seeking to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lowered its key rate by 50 basis points to 2.75 per cent, governor Benjamin Diokno said in a mobile phone message to reporters yesterday. Policymakers were scheduled to make their next interest rate decision on May 21.

The central bank also cut overnight lending and deposit rates by 50 basis points each. The key rate is now at its lowest since the bank adopted an interest rate corridor system in 2016.

With the country's main island under lockdown since mid-March, the central bank has accelerated its stimulus in recent weeks as the government readies further fiscal support. In recent days, Mr Diokno had indicated his willingness for some sort of off-cycle easing, including an adjustment to banks' reserve ratios or a bigger-than-anticipated cut to the benchmark rate.

"Today's 50 basis points in one go was larger than we thought," said Ms Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank in Singapore. "Given the outbreak is still developing and the hit to the economy is likely to be severe, we think the BSP still has room to do more."

The Philippines joins a wave of emerging-market central banks in delivering surprise moves. South Africa unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate earlier this week, while Indonesia bucked expectations in deciding to keep its key rate unchanged.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the widespread restrictions on movement - which have idled the economy and cost more than a million jobs - till April 30. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has said zero economic growth this year is now the best-case scenario, even with massive spending to counter the pandemic that will bloat the budget deficit.

Bloomberg economist Justin Jimenez said the central bank's unscheduled rate cut underscores the serious and urgent pressures on growth.

The country's benchmark stock index, which had already closed for the day before the announcement, fell 7.1 per cent yesterday, its biggest drop since March 19. The peso closed at 50.80 to the US dollar, 0.3 per cent lower from the previous day, posting its biggest decline in two weeks.

Earlier this year, the BSP had cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points and slashed the reserve ratio by 2 percentage points. The bank has also bought government debt and provided a slew of relief measures to lenders.

