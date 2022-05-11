Petrol prices hit new record in US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US petrol prices reached a record high on Tuesday, as President Joe Biden said fighting inflation is his top domestic priority.

The average price at the pump hit US$4.37 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), surpassing the last record of US$4.33 set on March 11.

The average price per gallon a year ago was US$2.97.

"Petrol and diesel (hit) a record high today" in data that has not been adjusted to remove inflation effects, said Lipow Oil Associates analyst Andy Lipow.

The cost of petrol has been following the global rise in crude oil prices as the world seeks to find alternative supply to Russian oil, he said.

Crude prices were already on the up-and-up as inflation hit the economy's recovery from Covid-19. But prices skyrocketed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February, leading many global leaders to impose sanctions on Russia.

"With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive petrol," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said on Monday.

The price of oil currently stands at around US$100 per barrel.

The record-high prices are upsetting Americans, as they come on top of a general 8.5 per cent price increase compared with March last year.

The public discontent has pushed the Biden administration to try to address inflation.

"Americans have never seen petrol prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious," said Mr Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at specialist site GasBuddy. "It's a dire situation and won't improve any time soon."

Mr Biden assured Americans on Tuesday that his administration was doing everything it could to bring down prices without slowing economic activity.

He recalled that the United States will release one million barrels of oil from emergency reserves per day for the next six months, to offset the surging oil costs.

"Republicans have offered plenty of blame but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices," Mr Biden said on Tuesday.