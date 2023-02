CAIRO – The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) expects oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, reaching almost 102 million barrels a day (bpd), the group’s secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday.

Demand is projected to further rise to 110 million bpd by 2025, he said.

“Opec remains committed to supporting oil market stability,” Mr Al Ghais said in a speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show. REUTERS