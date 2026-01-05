Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Oil prices unlikely to be hit in the near term following US capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pipelines and an oil pump jack are seen in an oil field near Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela. Most analysts believe oil prices will continue to fall through 2026 amid a global supply glut.

Pipelines and an oil pump jack are seen in an oil field near Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela. Most analysts believe oil prices will continue to fall through 2026 amid a global supply glut.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Ovais Subhani

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The

removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States

in a stunning military operation is unlikely to have meaningful near-term impact on global crude oil prices, analysts said.

Hence, Singaporeans who own petrol-powered cars need not worry for now.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.