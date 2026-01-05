For subscribers
News analysis
Oil prices unlikely to be hit in the near term following US capture of Venezuela’s Maduro
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – The removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States
removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United Statesin a stunning military operation is unlikely to have meaningful near-term impact on global crude oil prices, analysts said.
Hence, Singaporeans who own petrol-powered cars need not worry for now.