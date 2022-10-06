'Nopec' emerges again as US answer to Opec

WASHINGTON - US legislation that could open members of Opec+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged again as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the oil cartel on Wednesday said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.

The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (Nopec), which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect US consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes.

But some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences.

Opec+, which groups the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed on steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

After the decision, the White House said it would consult Congress on "additional tools and authorities" to reduce the group's control over energy prices, an apparent reference to possible support for Nopec. The White House had previously raised concerns about the Bill.

So what is Nopec and how could it backfire?

What is Nopec?

The bipartisan Nopec Bill would tweak US antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected Opec+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits.

If signed into law, the US attorney-general would gain the option to sue the oil cartel or its members, such as Saudi Arabia, in federal court.

It is unclear exactly how a US court could enforce judicial antitrust decisions against a foreign nation. The United States could also face criticism for its attempts to manipulate markets

But several attempts to pass Nopec over more than two decades have long worried Opec's de facto leader Saudi Arabia, leading Riyadh to lobby hard every time a version of the Act has come up.

With the Senate Judiciary Committee passing the Bill in May, it needs to pass the full Senate and House and be signed by the President to become law. ClearView Energy Partners, a non-partisan research group, said Nopec, if introduced to the Senate floor, would likely get the 60 votes needed to pass the 100-member Chamber.