New union formed for supply chain employees; ST Logistics is first firm on board

SINGAPORE - A new union has been formed for the logistics and supply chain management sector in Singapore, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) announced on Monday (April 30).

ST Logistics is the first firm getting on board the Supply Chain Employees' Union, with union membership offered to its 800-strong workforce.

The formation of the union will help the successful implementation of the logistics industry's transformation map and Singapore's goal of becoming a global logistics hub, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Cham Hui Fong.

"The Supply Chain Employees' Union will serve as the aggregator, to bring together industry players, businesses, economic agencies, trade associations and institutes of higher learning, pool our resources together, to work on innovation and productivity, thereby raising the professionalism and enhancing jobs, skills and wages in the sector."

NTUC hopes to extend its services to ST Logistics' professionals and work with the company to strengthen career progression, "ultimately attracting and retaining younger workers in the industry", she added.

Said ST Logistics chief executive officer Vincent Phang: "ST Logistics is proud to be a pioneer member of this new union, and we are happy to partner the labour movement in implementing the Government's logistics industry transformation map".

NTUC said it will also collaborate with partners such as industry body Supply Chain Asia and trade associations like the Singapore Logistics Association to further grow the industry.