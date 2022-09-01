Multidisciplinary skills needed as S'pore develops world's largest automated port

As Singapore develops the world's largest automated port, a multidisciplinary approach to nurturing talent is needed to meet future manpower demands, said Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) chairman Hor Weng Yew.

He said the emerging skill sets required are in electrification, automation, cargo solutions, sustainability and cyber security.

He was speaking to The Straits Times ahead of the MaritimeONE and Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) awards ceremony on Wednesday at Conrad Centennial Singapore hotel.

He said: "At the recent National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the development of Tuas Port, giving Singaporeans a glimpse into what the port of the future will be like - extensively automated, employing AI (artificial intelligence) to coordinate operations seamlessly."

In his address to the nation on Aug 21, PM Lee said phase one of the project, which began 10 years ago, has been completed and three more phases will follow. He said that when it is completed, Tuas Port will be able to handle 65 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) annually, almost double current volumes.

Mr Hor said: "PSA Singapore (the port operator) is also proactively leveraging technology and data to develop innovative cargo solutions... to move cargo from an end-to-end global supply chain perspective.

"A diverse and dynamic international maritime centre requires talent with multidisciplinary skill sets, and that is why the MaritimeONE scholarship has been established."

A total of 54 MaritimeONE scholarships and 12 TMSS, valued at $2.7 million in all, were sponsored by industry partners in the maritime sector this year.

Mr Hor said this year's MaritimeONE scholarship recipients received support worth $1.7 million from 32 companies.

He added that since its launch in 2007, the MaritimeONE initiative has awarded scholarships worth $14 million to 524 recipients.

Among this year's recipients is Ms Sardonna Ng, 21.

She told ST that she decided to pursue a diploma in maritime studies at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) after attending a one-day exchange programme between her secondary school, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, and SP.

"We were exposed to various fun and engaging hands-on activities such as using vessel simulator technology, and we also had the opportunity to manoeuvre a lifeboat," she said.

The national hockey player is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in maritime studies at Nanyang Technological University. Her scholarship is being sponsored by shipping firm Bernhard Schulte.

TMSS recipients, who have to serve a three-year bond upon graduation, will study for a diploma in nautical studies or marine engineering at the Singapore Maritime Academy at SP. The total value of TMSS awarded this year is $1 million.

At the awards ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Finance Chee Hong Tat, who was guest of honour, announced that the Singapore University of Social Sciences will offer a new minor programme in maritime management.

The course, supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and SMF, is aimed at further developing a strong talent pipeline for the maritime sector, he said. The course is funded by the Singapore Maritime Institute.

Mr Chee said the new programme will offer SUSS students an opportunity to learn about maritime business management, port management and technology, and shipping finance.