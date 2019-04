WASHINGTON (AFP) - Most Federal Reserve members believed the central bank should leave US interest rates untouched for all of 2019, according to the minutes from last month's monetary policy meeting.

However, they also signalled their path could "shift in either direction" - raising the possibility of a rate cut to bolster a slowing economy.

Some participants said the any shift target range would be "based on incoming data and other developments," the minutes said.

