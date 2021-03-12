More shopping online after pandemic hit: Poll

Consumers have embraced e-commerce in ever-increasing numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with online shopping surging in popularity, a new survey noted.

The poll, by credit card giant Visa, identified many fresh faces here joining the pool of online shoppers, with 31 per cent of respondents saying they had shopped online for the first time during the pandemic.

Seventy-four per cent of local consumers said they were making purchases online more often.

The move online was due to the circuit breaker, safe distancing measures and personal safety concerns amid the pandemic, noted the study of 1,000 Singaporeans aged 18 to 65, conducted last September.

It found that consumers were more inclined to shop at online destinations such as large marketplaces. Online buyers also bought more frequently from local firms and home-based businesses.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent cut back on going to physical stores.

The poll also found that 25 per cent of consumers used home delivery for the first time during the pandemic, while 71 per cent used these services more frequently.

NEW HABITS MAY OUTLAST COVID-19

Mr Kunal Chatterjee, Visa country manager for Singapore and Brunei, is confident the new habits will outlast the pandemic.

"Since the onset of Covid-19, people have changed the way they shop and pay, and these changes are unlikely to be reversed, even as a vaccine becomes more widely available," he said.

The study showed that 20 per cent of consumers expect to keep shopping at large online marketplaces, while 14 per cent reckon they will buy from home-based businesses, and 10 per cent from local firms, after the pandemic ends.

Mr Chatterjee noted that businesses have responded accordingly, saying: "More companies are going digital, and this trend is likely to stay."

OVERSEAS TRAVEL TO BOUNCE BACK

While online shopping has increased, other markets have seen a decline in spending, with around 60 per cent of respondents saying they had postponed or reduced spending on international travel, out-of-home entertainment, luxury items and fine dining.

Despite being the most affected segment, international travel is expected to have the quickest recovery after the pandemic, with 59 per cent planning to travel once border restrictions are lifted.

