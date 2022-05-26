More fiscal support may be needed amid inflation fight

Supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China may continue to fuel inflation that threatens to squeeze consumer wallets and cut business spending, analysts said.

But an aggressive response by central banks - the guardians of price stability - could result in similar outcomes, so governments may need to provide temporary assistance to vulnerable households and businesses, they said.

For instance, fears of steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve drove United States bond yields to highs not seen in years. Yields on government bonds have profound effects on the economy, feeding into home mortgage rates and borrowing costs for companies.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, said high inflation will surely weigh on consumer spending, but the resulting higher interest rates imposed by central banks to rein in inflation will also imply a weaker global growth outlook, which in turn will have a ripple effect on the Singapore economy.

Still, central banks may not have much of a choice given the longer-term impact on real income and investment flows once inflationary expectations set in.

Mr Edward Robinson, deputy managing director and chief economist at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), noted that monetary policy cannot deal directly with pure supply shocks. But the tighter policy is intended to moderate the pace and persistence of overall price increases, he said at a briefing yesterday.

He also warned businesses and households to brace themselves for more global market volatility and higher interest rates, which may constrain their ability to manage debts and mortgages.

Mr Robinson said the MAS policy stance, favouring appreciation of the local dollar's trade-weighted value, remains appropriate to fight inflation.

The Singapore dollar has gained against most of its peers this year and is at an all-time high against the Malaysian ringgit. A stronger currency makes imports cheaper and so lowers the impact of imported inflation.

Mr Robinson noted that core inflation in the first four months of the year has averaged 2.7 per cent, which is within the MAS expectation of a 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent gain for this year.

However, he warned that supply frictions may continue to pose the risk of inflation gaining pace.

Analysts believe the central bank will be quite aggressive if inflation in Singapore, now running at its highest level in a decade, does not show signs of abating soon.

Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said: "Monetary policy stance is likely to remain hawkish to combat elevated core inflation."

However, the Government may choose to offer more targeted fiscal assistance to businesses grappling with higher costs and a tight labour market, as well as help Singaporeans cope with rising living expenses, she noted.

Ms Yun Liu, economist at HSBC, said Singapore is fortunate to have one of the strongest fiscal positions in Asia and can provide short-term relief for households to help offset rising costs.

She said measures could be in the form of consumption vouchers and utility subsidies.

Some analysts believe Singapore's tight labour market also risks fanning a wage-price spiral where higher costs will be passed on to consumers.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Research, said the Government may have to consider reviewing its stricter foreign labour policies to alleviate staff shortages while also delaying the introduction of the local qualifying salary and expansion of the Progressive Wage Model to the retail sector in September.

"We think monetary policy may not be sufficient to contain the intensifying inflationary pressures, nor ease the tightness in the labour market," he added.

Dr Chua said that while non-resident employment improved in the first quarter, the bulk of the expansion was driven by work permit holders in the construction sector, while non-resident employment in all other sectors was stable or saw only slight increases.