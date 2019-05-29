More employees saw wages rise last year: MOM

SINGAPORE - More employees received wage increases last year, as the economy and labour market remained healthy.

Real total wages also rose at a faster pace of 4.2 per cent last year, up from 3.2 per cent in 2017, said the Ministry of Manpower in its annual report on wage practices, released on Wednesday (May 29).

The industries which posted the highest wage growth last year were financial and insurance services, and professional services. On the other hand, manufacturing, food and beverage services and retail trade saw similar or moderated wage growth as in the year before.

Meanwhile, the share of firms that cut total wages fell to 9 per cent last year, from 12 per cent in 2017.