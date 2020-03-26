Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

The eurozone is estimated to shrink by 2.2 per cent.
The eurozone is estimated to shrink by 2.2 per cent.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (AFP) - The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the financial ratings agency Moody's forecast on Wednesday (March 25).

It estimated that the G-20's overall gross domestic product would contract by 0.5 per cent, with the US economy shrinking by 2 per cent and the eurozone by 2.2 per cent.

China however, despite suffering an outbreak of the novel coronavirus before everyone else, could see economic activity expand by 3.3 per cent, a level that is nonetheless well below average for the world's second biggest economy.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content