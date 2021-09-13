Mitigating risks that will emerge from OECD's global tax plan

Vijay Nair For The Straits Times
Enterprises that own intellectual property across Asia need to be mindful of tax risks in any restructuring exercise.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Unprecedented worldwide stimulus support in 2020 has dramatically inflated public debt and governments are now determining how to pay this down by adjusting their tax collection regimes.

An Aon study this year noted that among tax-related anxieties, the greatest concerns identified include increased rates (34 per cent) and a proliferation of anti-abuse rules (26 per cent).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 