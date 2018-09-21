MAS senior official joins Accounting Standards Council

SINGAPORE - A senior official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been appointed a member of the Accounting Standards Council (ASC) by the Minister for Finance.

The appointment of Lim Cheng Khai, executive director of MAS' Capital Markets Intermediaries Department II, took effect on Aug 30.

The ASC is the independent accounting standard-setting body for companies, charities, cooperatives societies and societies in Singapore.

Mr Lim joined MAS in 2000 after graduating with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the Nanyang Technological University.

In his current role, he is involved in the licensing, regulation and supervision of all asset managers in Singapore. Prior to that, he was responsible for supervising the financial soundness of a large banking group.

Mr Lim replaced retiring member Ng Yao Loong, who is assistant managing director (Development & International) in MAS.