MAS in bid to control inflation expectations, defend purchasing power

Of all the economic variables, inflation is the trickiest one for policymakers to manage.

Inflation rises when demand outstrips supply. That usually means the economy is doing well and more people are buying goods or paying for services.

But not everyone benefits the same way, even in a growing economy.

The first sign of a significant jump in consumer prices usually sets off alarming news headlines and social media blogs hammering the rising cost of living.

The fear-mongering turns inflation and its damaging impacts on livelihoods into a self-fulfilling prophecy by fuelling even more price gains.

Economists refer to the phenomenon as "entrenched inflation expectations".

What happens is the fear of higher prices prompts people to start hoarding non-perishable supplies and buy big-ticket items, from televisions to cars, earlier than planned.

Hence, central banks - most of which are mandated to manage inflation - take these expectations very seriously.

A few months of higher than expected consumer price gains in Singapore last year raised the threat of inflation expectations going haywire and becoming entrenched.

That is probably why Singapore's central bank came out with an unscheduled monetary policy statement yesterday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also raised its forecast for inflation this year.

The MAS tightened its monetary policy stance to help strengthen the Singapore dollar and buffer the impact of imported inflation.

Singapore imports almost everything it consumes, thus MAS manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings rather than interest rates.

A stronger Singapore dollar will defend the purchasing power of Singapore consumers and businesses against rising import costs.

That will help the most with food and energy prices, which have been on the rise, mainly due to transport bottlenecks and supply and demand mismatches as countries impose snap lockdowns to manage the pandemic.

The new inflation forecast should cap expectations of how high inflation can go. Economists refer to it as "anchoring of inflation expectations".

The unexpected policy tightening, ahead of the scheduled monetary policy statement in April, will also raise confidence that the central bank is ready to act whenever it needs to.

Such policy credibility is needed, given the risk of further price gains amid an uncertain global growth outlook.

Mr Rob Subbaraman, a Singapore-based economist at investment bank Nomura, said: "We are in uncharted territory."

He said it is doubly difficult to gauge growth and inflation because of the unusual impact of the pandemic, hitting the demand and supply sides of the economy simultaneously.

As the Covid-19 threat recedes in countries with high rates of vaccination, economic reopening boosts demand. The demand is also powered by unprecedented fiscal spending by governments worldwide.

But the rolling supply disruptions - hitting areas from microchips and logistics to energy and labour - have not been fully resolved.

The MAS in its statement yesterday said it continues to believe that the domestic economy will become more broad-based as virus-related curbs are relaxed.

It kept its forecast of the economy growing at 3 per cent to 5 per cent, which is higher than the five-year average before the pandemic.

The economy grew about 7 per cent last year.

A second year of above-trend growth means the output gap will turn slightly positive, contributing to inflation.

A positive output gap occurs when actual production exceeds full-capacity output.

This happens when demand is very high and, to meet that demand, factories and workers operate far above their most efficient capacity.

There are more factors boosting inflation.

The domestic labour market has tightened, with the resident unemployment rate now close to its pre-pandemic level and wage growth above its historical average, the MAS said.

Part of the labour market tightening is also due to border controls that have restricted the flow of foreign workers.

Vaccinated travel lanes brought some relief on that front, but airfares increased sharply, mostly reflecting the cost of Covid-19 testing requirements for international travel, boosting inflation in their wake.

Analysts said more tightening by the MAS is still likely in April.

The Government has already announced its intention to tighten fiscal policy by raising taxes, including the goods and services tax (GST).

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said 2022 will be a year of double tightening for Singapore as both fiscal and monetary policy levers will grind harder.

"At the upcoming Budget 2022, the highly anticipated 2 percentage point GST hike, potential additional wealth taxes and a carbon tax hike are likely to be announced.

"How these measures could influence consumption and inflation expectations remains uncertain," she said.

However, some observers are betting that if inflation pressures remain elevated and the economic recovery is uneven across different sectors, policymakers may decide to raise the GST at a later date.

Ms Yun Liu, an economist at HSBC bank, said: "We believe the GST hike will come in two steps: one in 2023, and another one in 2024, giving the authorities some flexibility, particularly in the face of lingering Omicron variant uncertainty."