SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will release its next six-monthly monetary policy statement at 8am next Monday (March 30), earlier than originally scheduled.

It is usually released after the MAS’ biannual meetings in April and October.

The MAS announcement, issued in a statement on Monday (March 23), comes as economists have said they expect the MAS to ease monetary policy significantly as recession risks rise owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.