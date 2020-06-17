Malaysia's new tycoons minted in glove boom

KUALA LUMPUR • It's been a good year for glove companies and their founders.

Malaysia, which produces about 65 per cent of the world's supply of rubber gloves, counts at least four billionaires whose fortunes were made in the industry, including two new ones this year alone.

Supermax Corp's Thai Kim Sim is the latest to join the club, with a net worth estimated at about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) at the stock high earlier this month, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A jump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic has propelled shares of companies making protective gear, suddenly turning the South-east Asian nation into a hot spot for creating ultra-wealthy individuals within the sector.

Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest maker of the product, Hartalega Holdings and Kossan Rubber Industries have all benefited. But with a fivefold jump, Supermax's ascent has been particularly notable this year.

"It has become a new norm to wear gloves for various purposes, including medical and retail, and the high usage will benefit their makers in the long term," said Mr Walter Aw, an analyst at CGS-CIMB Research. "Supermax is a very interesting story. It does its own brand manufacturing, while others are mainly suppliers."

Mr Thai founded Supermax with his wife in 1987, starting it as a business trading latex gloves before venturing into manufacturing in 1989.

It became the first manufacturer to come up with its own glove label, Supermax, in response to the government's call to brand Malaysian products. The company exports to over 160 countries and meets 12 per cent of the global demand for latex examination gloves, according to its website.

Mr Thai and his direct family members own 38 per cent of Supermax, according to company filings. He declined to comment for this story.

Just like social distancing and temperature checks, wearing protective equipment has become the norm amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Global demand for rubber gloves could grow 11 per cent to 330 billion pieces this year, two-thirds of which could come from Malaysia, the country's rubber glove manufacturers association estimates.

Malaysia became a glove powerhouse in the 1980s when demand began to surge with the Aids epidemic.

Thanks to low labour costs, Malaysian entrepreneurs were able to set up shop. The country's plantations of rubber trees and its large oil industry help provide local manufacturers supplies to make the protective equipment.

Top Glove has more than tripled this year, lifting the net worth of founder Lim Wee Chai to US$2.5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations, excluding the value of his pledged shares.

The company reported a 366 per cent surge in net income to a record RM348 million (S$113 million) for the three months through May, with sales also reaching an all-time high. Its executive director said in an analyst briefing last Thursday that "the best is yet to come", with a "more spectacular performance" for the quarters to follow.

Local rivals Hartalega and Kossan Rubber have seen their stock double this year. That has pushed the value of the Hartalega stake held by founder Kuan Kam Hon and his family to US$4.8 billion, including shares indirectly owned through holding companies. Kossan Rubber's Lim Kuang Sia, who is now worth US$1.1 billion, also became a new billionaire this year.

But with a 394 per cent stock surge this year through Monday, Supermax's ascent is unparalleled. It reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to RM447 million for the three months through March, partly driven by an "exponential surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic", it said in its quarterly release. The company churns out 24 billion gloves annually and is looking to expand that to 44 billion by 2024, according to its 2019 annual report. It bought additional land to increase manufacturing capacity this month.

While most analysts are positive on Supermax - eight of the 10 tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock and none advises to sell - some are saying Malaysian glove makers are at risk should countries like China expand their production, according to a Maybank Investment Bank report last week.

Supermax has more good days ahead, also thanks to the "scrupulous execution of its expansion plans", wrote Kenanga Research analyst Raymond Choo Ping Khoon in a note on June 10. Recent land acquisitions showed the company's commitment towards future growth, he noted.

BLOOMBERG