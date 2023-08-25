Malaysia's inflation rate drops to 2-year low in July

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2 per cent from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print in two years, government data showed on Friday.

The rate was less than the 2.1 per cent rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll, and the 2.4 per cent seen in June. It was also the lowest since August 2021.

The cooling in inflation last month was due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and at restaurants and hotels, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Last week, Malaysia’s central bank said headline and core inflation will moderate further in the second half partly due to a higher comparative base last year. REUTERS