Malaysia's inflation rate drops to 2-year low in July

The cooling in inflation last month was due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and at restaurants and hotels. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2 per cent from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print in two years, government data showed on Friday.

The rate was less than the 2.1 per cent rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll, and the 2.4 per cent seen in June. It was also the lowest since August 2021.

The cooling in inflation last month was due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and at restaurants and hotels, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Last week, Malaysia’s central bank said headline and core inflation will moderate further in the second half partly due to a higher comparative base last year. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Malaysia’s economy grows 2.9% in Q2, weakest in nearly two years
Malaysia 2.0 needs more than a booming economy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top