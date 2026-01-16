Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia’s economy grew 5.7% in Q4 2025, with full-year growth at 4.9%

For 2026, government forecasts growth of 4 to 4.5 per cent amid uncertainties around global trade and tariffs.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s economy grew 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Jan 16, its fastest pace in more than a year.

Growth in the October to December period was faster than the 5.2 per cent expansion in the third quarter and the quickest since the second quarter of 2024, when the economy grew 5.9 per cent.

The rise was driven by key sectors including services, manufacturing and construction, the statistics department said in a statement.

“Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was also supported by the continued strengthening of domestic demand,” chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

Malaysia’s full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 4.9 per cent in 2025, the department said, exceeding the central bank’s forecast range of between 4 per cent and 4.8 per cent but just below the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in 2024.

Uncertainties around global trade and tariffs were expected to weigh on the economy with the government projecting growth of between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent in 2026.

The United States has imposed a 19 per cent tariff on most imports from Malaysia.

Final fourth-quarter and 2025 gross domestic product figures are expected to be released on Feb 13. REUTERS

