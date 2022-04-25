Majority of India's 900 million workforce stop looking for jobs

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India's job creation problem is morphing into a greater threat: a growing number of people are no longer even looking for work.

Frustrated at not being able to find the right kind of job, millions of Indians, particularly women, are exiting the labour force entirely, according to new data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm in Mumbai.

With India betting on young workers to drive growth in one of the world's fastest-expanding economies, the latest numbers are an ominous harbinger.

Between 2017 and 2022, the overall labour participation rate dropped from 46 per cent to 40 per cent. Among women, the data is even starker. About 21 million disappeared from the workforce, leaving only 9 per cent of the eligible population employed or looking for positions.

Now, more than half of the 900 million Indians of legal working age - roughly the population of the United States and Russia combined - do not want a job, according to the CMIE.

"The large share of discouraged workers suggests that India is unlikely to reap the dividend that its young population has to offer," said Mr Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale in Bengaluru. "India will likely remain in a middle-income trap, with the K-shaped growth path further fuelling inequality."

India's challenges around job creation are well-documented. With about two-thirds of the population between the ages of 15 and 64, competition for anything beyond menial labour is fierce. Stable positions in the government routinely draw millions of applications and entrance to top engineering schools is practically based on luck.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised jobs, pressing India to strive for "amrit kaal", or a golden era of growth, his administration has made limited progress in solving impossible demographic mathematics.

To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create at least 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030, according to a 2020 report by McKinsey Global Institute. That would require an annual gross domestic product growth of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

"I'm dependent on others for every penny," said Ms Shivani Thakur, 25, who recently left a hotel job because the hours were so irregular.

Failing to put young people to work could push India off the road to developed-country status.

Though the nation has made great strides in liberalising its economy, drawing in the likes of Apple and Amazon.com, India's dependency ratio will start rising soon. Economists worry that the country may miss the window to reap a demographic dividend. In other words, Indians may become older, but not richer.

A decline in labour predates the pandemic. In 2016, after the government banned most currency notes in an attempt to stamp out black money, the economy sputtered. The roll-out of a nationwide sales tax around the same time posed another challenge. India has struggled to adapt to the transition from an informal to formal economy.

Explanations for the drop in workforce participation vary. Unemployed Indians are often students or homemakers. Many of them survive on rental income, the pensions of elderly household members or government transfers. In a world of rapid technological change, others are simply falling behind in having marketable skill sets.