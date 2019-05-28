Lim Hng Kiang, Ong Ye Kung, Ravi Menon reappointed to MAS board

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (May 28) said that Mr Lim Hng Kiang, special adviser to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has been reappointed as member and deputy chairman of the MAS board of directors for a further three years, among other reappointments.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education, was also reappointed to the 11-member board for another three-year term, while MAS managing director Ravi Menon was reappointed to the board for an additional two years.

The reappointments will be effective from June 1, MAS said.

MAS, which is Singapore's central bank and financial regulatory authority, is led by chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.