Lawrence Wong to attend G-20 meeting in Japan

SINGAPORE - Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, will be in Japan this weekend to attend the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday (June 7).

The gathering will take place from June 8 to 9 in the south-western Japanese port city of Fukuoka.

This is the second such G-20 meeting under Japan's presidency. It will discuss global economic developments, development finance issues, as well as policy actions to address the implications of changing national demographics.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by officials from the MOF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.