Japan's industrial output suffers biggest slump in 2 years

TOKYO • Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's Covid-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers, adding more pressure on an economy struggling to mount a strong recovery.

The decline also highlights the challenge the world's third-largest economy faces in overcoming supply disruptions and persistently high prices of raw materials and energy that analysts say could weaken global demand.

Factory output slumped a seasonally adjusted 7.2 per cent in May from the previous month, official data showed yesterday, as production of items such as cars as well as electrical and general-purpose machinery dropped sharply.

The decline, which marked the sharpest monthly reduction since a 10.5 per cent month-on-month drop in May 2020, was much bigger than a 0.3 per cent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

"The plunge in industrial output in May suggests that Japan's recovery is disappointing yet again," said Capital Economics senior Japan economist Marcel Thieliant.

The data comes a day after Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said it missed its already downgraded global production target for May.

Toyota produced 634,940 vehicles globally in May compared with its target of about 700,000.

"Sluggishness in demand is likely to hurt output ahead," said Norinchukin Research Institute chief economist Takeshi Minami. "It's very much possible that demand in the global economy will be sluggish once the impact of China's lockdowns has completely worn off."

Output likely saw the biggest impact from China's lockdowns in May, a government official said, adding that it was likely to recover from last month as the fallout from the Chinese curbs gradually wears off. While activity in Japan's service sector is picking up in part due to a modest post-pandemic spending rebound, the country's manufacturing sector is facing pressure from parts and high-tech chip supply disruptions.

The government cut its assessment of industrial production, saying it was weakening, a downgrade from its previous view that output was stalling.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expected output to rebound 12 per cent last month, followed by a 2.5 per cent expansion this month.

REUTERS