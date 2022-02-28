Japan factory output falls as supply snags add to risk economy will shrink

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's factory output fell for a second straight month in January as supply shortages continued to hurt manufacturers, adding to concern that the economy could shrink this quarter as Omicron restrictions weigh on activity.

Production slipped 1.3 per cent from the previous month, with output falls at automakers making the biggest contribution to the drop, according to the industry ministry on Monday (Feb 28). Economists had expected a decline of 0.7 per cent.

A separate report by the ministry showed that retail sales also fell 1.9 per cent in January from the previous month compared with economists' forecast of a 1.2 per cent decrease. The weakness in sales shows consumers were less willing to spend than expected amid the country's biggest virus wave.

The continued decline in output suggests a further delay in Japan's economic recovery with the outlook further clouded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential fallout for global trade and commodities markets.

While the consensus among economists before Monday's data was for Japan to still eke out growth in the first three months of this year, the country is lagging behind its peers in recovering pre-pandemic levels.

Further signs of a setback in momentum could spark calls for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take more action to shore up growth ahead of an election in the summer.

Considering the fragile state of the economy and the still feeble strength of inflation, the Bank of Japan is also likely to stick with its stimulus measures, despite ongoing speculation it may consider adjusting policy as its global peers make hawkish moves.

Japan's biggest automakers were forced to make production cuts in January due to supply constraints triggered in part by the spread of omicron at home and abroad, leading to a 17 per cent drop in output from the car sector compared with December.

Separate figures show that Toyota Motor's domestic output fell 32 per cent in January from a year earlier as chip shortages and Covid disruptions hampered Japan's biggest car maker. Nissan Motor 's production also fell by 25 per cent.

While the Omicron impact on supply chains should ease in the coming months, the Russian invasion has joined the list of concerns for manufacturers.

"The rapid spread of Omicron infections and higher commodity prices due to supply problems related to Ukraine risks will probably weigh on output," said Bloomberg Economics analysts.

The variant also impacted January retail sales, as the sudden escalation of virus cases discouraged shoppers from spending. The weak result suggests the hit to consumption from omicron could be larger than feared.