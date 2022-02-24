January's core inflation up 2.4% - highest since 2012

Singapore's consumer prices continued to climb last month, with inflation expected to keep rising in the near term before easing, according to figures out yesterday.

Core inflation, which strips out accommodation and private transport costs, rose further to 2.4 per cent year on year, compared with 2.1 per cent in December. This is the highest since September 2012, when it was also 2.4 per cent.

This was driven by higher inflation for food, electricity and gas, as well as a slower pace of decline in the cost of retail and other goods, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement.

Headline or overall inflation came in at 4 per cent, remaining unchanged from the month before.

MAS and MTI said: "Global inflation has risen further recently and could stay high for some time before easing in the latter half of the year.

"In the near term, heightened geopolitical risks and tight supply conditions will keep crude oil prices elevated.

"Bottlenecks in global transportation and labour shortages in a number of Singapore's major trading partners are also likely to persist."

They added: "While ongoing external supply constraints should ease in the second half of 2022... there remain upside risks to inflation from pandemic-related and geopolitical shocks that could further disrupt global supply chains."

The labour market in Singapore is expected to tighten further and lead to higher wage pressure over the course of the year.

Car and accommodation cost increases are also likely to remain robust in the near term, keeping headline inflation elevated.

Core inflation is forecast to pick up even more in the near term to reach 3 per cent by the middle of the year before easing in the second half, MTI and MAS said, adding: "The rising cost of air travel is expected to account for a significant part of the increase in core inflation in the near term."

For this year, core inflation is projected to average 2 per cent to 3 per cent, and overall inflation within 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Electricity and gas inflation jumped last month to 17.2 per cent, due to a steeper increase in electricity and gas tariffs as a result of higher fuel costs.

The electricity tariff for households - including goods and services tax (GST) - was raised to 27.22 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the first quarter of this year, up from 25.8 cents per kWh in the preceding quarter.

Similarly, the gas tariff for households - including GST - was revised upwards to 21.62 cents per kWh from 20.37 cents per kWh.

This means that year on year, the electricity tariff rose by 22.6 per cent last month, while the gas tariff increased by 17.3 per cent.

Food inflation also picked up to 2.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the cost of retail and other goods still fell, but at a slower pace.

On the other hand, accommodation inflation edged up due to a larger increase in housing rents.

However, services inflation dipped to 2.4 per cent as holiday expenses and airfares fell, while telecommunication service fees declined more sharply. Private transport inflation also fell.

Experts said they expect MAS to tighten monetary policy again in its April review with an upward recentring of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band. This could be a pre-emptive move especially as geopolitical tensions heat up, they added.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling said: "The ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions are adding fuel to the fire for the energy complex, especially in Europe.

"Meanwhile, electricity prices are being held hostage by geopolitics as well as the rising global demand story."

She added that services costs are being driven by recovering demand and domestic fee adjustments in areas such as healthcare, education, transport and manpower.

"Rising air travel costs are also due to a combination of lower capacity, hygiene measures and also higher fuel prices as borders reopen and travel demand picks up."

Maybank Kim Eng analysts Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye added that oil prices have jumped to a seven-year high amid the Ukraine crisis.

"Domestically, rising wage costs in a tighter labour market and stricter foreign worker measures will filter through to higher services prices," they said.