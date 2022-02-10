IPS calls for discussion on global tax that may hurt more than help most Asian economies

SINGAPORE - There is a lack of understanding and consensus on what impact the global minimum tax due to take effect next year will have on Asian economies, said Singapore's Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Thursday (Feb 10).

The challenges of international tax changes in Asia have not been fully explored, said a paper by IPS, a research centre of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Hence, the IPS believes there is a risk that most Asian economies will find it very difficult to manage their finances, economic development and employment generation if the tax changes are implemented without due consideration for their needs and capacity to implement the reforms.

Late last year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Group of 20 (G-20) countries agreed to an overhaul of the international tax system, which will include a 15 per cent global minimum corporate tax on multinationals with annual revenue above €750 million ($1.15 billion).

The tax reform also requires 25 per cent of profits from companies with €20 billion or more global annual turnover to be reallocated to jurisdictions where their customers are located.

So far, 141 tax jurisdictions have agreed to implement the reform, which is designed to discourage multinationals from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions.

While the broad consensus is a laudable milestone for the OECD, there are many competing norms and broader economic concepts that should, in a healthy policy design, be taken into account, said IPS.

"This is more so when implementing international tax changes in Asia due to the region's diversity, unique circumstances and needs," Mr Christopher Gee, senior research fellow and head of governance and economy at IPS, said at a briefing on the paper.

Asia has 48 countries and at least 51 tax jurisdictions if Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are included. Four of these are members of the OECD and six in the G-20.

The paper, calling for a broader discussion on concerns Asian economies may have in implementing the new tax rules in their present form, has been forwarded to the OECD, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and Singapore's Ministry of Finance.

Mr Gee said tax policy plays a key role as a fiscal tool to boost economic growth and development, and employment in both developing and developed countries.

However, developing economies need not only more tax revenues to finance their budgets but also the flexibility to provide tax incentives to multinationals to attract investment that can generate employment and other economic benefits, he said.

Policymakers may need to weigh the different considerations and design the tax policy to achieve a good balance across these competing norms, the IPS paper noted.

Mr Paul Lau, a partner at PwC Singapore, said there is an abundance of evidence that the flexibility to offer tax incentives has driven investment and employment growth in several Asian countries.