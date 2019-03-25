Inflation in February edges up to 0.5 per cent, slightly less than expected

SINGAPORE - Smaller declines in private road transport and accommodation costs caused headline inflation to go up slightly to 0.5 per cent year on year in February, up from 0.4 per cent in the previous month, data released on Monday (March 25) showed.

Core inflation - which strips out private transport and accommodation costs - also came in a tad lower at 1.5 per cent last month.

Both indicators came in lower than expected, according to Bloomberg consensus forecasts from economists polled. They had expected headline inflation to come in at 0.6 per cent and core inflation at 1.7 per cent.

Despite the higher headline inflation figure, smaller price increases in electricity and gas, services and retail items led to an easing in core inflation, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore in a joint statement.

Last month, the MAS and MTI downgraded the full-year forecast for overall inflation to fall in the 0.5 to 1.5 per cent range, down from 1 to 2 per cent previously. Core inflation was unchanged.