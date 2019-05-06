Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slower than expected

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's gross domestic product grew slower than expected in the first quarter as prices of its main commodities softened, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday (May 6).

South-east Asia's largest economy expanded 5.07 per cent in January-March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in a year, compared with a Reuters poll median of 5.18 per cent and below the pace reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted 0.52 per cent in the first quarter.

The official government growth target for 2019 is 5.3 per cent, while the central bank's forecast is a range of 5.0-5.4 per cent.