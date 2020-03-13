Indonesia unveils more emergency stimulus to fight coronavirus fallout

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesia has announced details of a second emergency stimulus plan, including tax breaks for companies and manufacturers, in a bid to bolster Southeast Asia's largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The government will relax import duties on some goods and provide tax relief for 19 sectors, officials, including Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, said on Friday (March 13).

The new plan, which follows a prior stimulus package worth US$745 million (S$1.05 billion) announced last month, comes amid a deteriorating outlook for Indonesia's economy. With 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far, Indonesia has been hit hard by risk aversion that's swept global markets, with the local stock index now in bear territory and the currency down more than 7 per cent in the past month.

The announcement comes as governments around the world offer stimulus and take other steps to shield their economies from the impact of the outbreak.