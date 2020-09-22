Indonesia sees deeper contraction for 2020 than earlier forecast

Economic activity has improved since coronavirus curbs were eased in June, but the recovery has been flattening.
Economic activity has improved since coronavirus curbs were eased in June, but the recovery has been flattening.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
15 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's government has revised down its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) outlook to a range of -1.7 per cent to -0.6 per cent, from a previous range of -1.1 per cent to growth of 0.2 per cent, the finance minister told an online conference on Tuesday (Sept 22).

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also revised down the third quarter GDP forecast to a range of -2.9 per cent to -1.0 per cent, from -2.1 per cent to 0 per cent previously.

Economic activity has improved since coronavirus curbs were eased in June, but the recovery was flattening, she added.

 
 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content