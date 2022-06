SINGAPORE - Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest economy, is targeting foreign direct investments (FDI) of around US$42.6 billion (S$59.31 billion) this year, said the chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Arsjad Rasjid said that the country also expects the combined investments of both foreign and domestic sources to be around US$83 billion for the year, up from US$62.1 billion in 2021.