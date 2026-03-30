India forces banks to unwind rupee bets as Iran war drives currency to record lows

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The rupee has slid to successive record lows since the Iran war.

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MUMBAI – India has moved to curb speculative bets against the rupee, taking one of its most forceful steps in over a decade as the cost of defending the currency rises.

Late on March 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced new rules capping the open positions that banks can hold in the onshore currency market at US$100 million (S$128.8 million) at the end of each trading day. The change, effective April 10, forces lenders to shrink their books, limiting their ability to run large one-sided bets against the rupee.

The urgency reflects mounting concern about the rupee, which has slid to successive record lows since the Iran war. This is pushing the RBI to move away from relying mainly on spot and forward market interventions – tools that have already contributed to a more than US$30 billion drawdown in foreign exchange reserves in the first three weeks of March – to more direct measures targeting financial institutions.

Lenders are seeking to delay the deadline to comply, warning that such a rapid unwind may trigger large losses and urging that the rule apply only to new bets, said people familiar with the matter.

Outstanding bets involving such positions amount to at least US$30 billion, the people said.

Pressure on the rupee has mounted since the Iran war broke out a month ago. The currency has fallen more than 4 per cent over that period to 94.82 per US dollar as at March 27, and is Asia’s worst performer in 2026.

Uncertainty over the duration of the conflict has prompted global funds to pull more than US$11 billion from Indian equities, while index-eligible bonds have seen record outflows of US$1.6 billion in March.

Part of the challenge for policymakers is where that pressure is coming from. While the rupee trades in Mumbai, price signals are increasingly determined overseas in hubs like Singapore, London and New York through derivatives that let investors take positions without access to domestic markets.

This makes traditional intervention less effective. Large positions can build outside India’s regulatory reach and feed back to domestic markets via arbitrage, forcing the RBI to respond by selling dollars, draining reserves while doing little to curb the underlying build-up.

The RBI was a net seller of US$51.7 billion in 2025, the most on record, and has continued to step in during bouts of volatility, including at the onset of the Iran conflict.

The impact has been limited, highlighting the constraints of direct intervention when it runs up against broader macro forces like a strong dollar and shifting global risk sentiment. Other emerging market currencies like the Philippine peso and South Korean won have also tumbled after the Middle East conflict broke out.

“Trying to stem currency depreciation by putting the squeeze on offshore markets rarely has the intended effect of staving off speculative pressures,” said Dr Eswar Shanker Prasad, senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University. “The root problems underlying a currency’s falling value need to be addressed.”

With intervention proving costly, the central bank has widened its approach. Besides the limits on open positions, it has proposed stricter reporting rules requiring overseas affiliates of lenders to disclose rupee-linked trades to a clearing house supervised by the RBI, in a bid to better understand who is driving offshore activity and why.

The plan has met with resistance. Global banks said it could breach client confidentiality, conflict with data and reporting rules in other jurisdictions, and require major changes to their systems, data formats and legal agreements.

At the same time, the strain from intervention is building. The RBI’s net-short dollar book – a measure of how much it has sold forward – is nearing US$100 billion across offshore and onshore markets, Bloomberg News has reported, explaining why policymakers are turning to measures that do not require further reserve use.

“By enforcing a uniform limit, the RBI is effectively forcing banks to unwind large long-dollar positions,” said Mr Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury at Shinhan Bank in Mumbai. “Once the unwinding is absorbed, the rupee’s trajectory will again be dictated by fundamentals.”

He sees the currency trading between 93.5 and 96, or weaker if oil rises further. BLOOMBERG