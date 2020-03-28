India cuts rates, unleashes $72b of liquidity to counter impact of virus

MUMBAI • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent from 5.15 per cent, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel.

The RBI also cut the cash reserve ratio - the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves - by 100 basis points to 3 per cent to boost liquidity.

The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures to boost banking system liquidity that add up to 3.74 trillion rupees (S$72 billion), as well as to support the financial markets and smooth volatility.

Targeted long-term repo (repurchase agreement) operations of up to one trillion rupees and a three-month moratorium on repayment of term loans for all banks and shadow lenders starting March 1 were part of the steps.

"A war effort has to be mounted and is being mounted to combat the virus - involving conventional and unconventional measures in a continuously battle-ready mode," Mr Das said, adding that the rate cut is aimed at supporting economic growth for as long as necessary. "It is worthwhile to remember that tough times don't last, only tough people and tough institutions do."

The decisions are by far the most sweeping steps by the central bank to support the economy, and come a day after relief measures worth 1.7 trillion rupees announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The RBI brought forward its monetary policy committee meeting, which had been scheduled to start next Tuesday, and in the process joined the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in delivering surprise actions to stem the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"This is RBI's 'whatever it takes' moment," said Mr Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. "This would not necessarily promote growth, but (it might) avert a collapse, so (it is) a big positive."

The yields on benchmark 10-year bonds fell as low 5.98 per cent, the lowest since 2009, after the RBI's measures.

The rupee advanced 1 per cent against the US dollar to 74.44, while the nation's stocks fell after rising as much as 3.4 per cent initially, with the S&P BSE Sensex down 0.4 per cent and the NSE Nifty down 0.9 per cent.

Mr Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg, said: "The RBI's bazooka to slash interest rates and boost liquidity in the economy is likely to support immediate solvency and liquidity issues. Still, the national lockdown in place will continue to hurt consumption and investment demand. And the actual growth outlook will be determined not by the RBI's policy shots, but more by how the virus behaves."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown that started on Tuesday for its 1.3 billion people, in the most far-reaching measure undertaken by any government to check the spread of the virus.

The government's spending plan announced on Thursday included cash transfers to the poor and steps to ensure their food security.

The shutdown will halt all non-essential consumption and push the economy towards contraction in the April-June quarter, Mr Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING in Singapore, wrote in a note.

India's economy, which expanded 4.7 per cent in the quarter ended last December, has not seen a contraction in at least two decades, based on official data adjusted for different base years.

The RBI cut interest rates five times last year and had paused since December, citing high inflation. While price growth remains above the upper end of the RBI's 2 per cent to 6 per cent target band, falling oil prices will help to curb price pressures.

