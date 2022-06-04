India and China make record purchases of Russian crude oil

Asia is quietly emerging as a safe haven for Russia's crude oil exports, with China and India making record purchases for the steeply discounted barrels in April and last month, industry sources told The Straits Times.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said it would reroute its oil after the European Union - its biggest export market - announced it had agreed to ban most Russian crude oil imports.

The deal negotiated by EU leaders aims to halt 90 per cent of Russia's oil sales into the 27-member bloc by the year end, although Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been given exemptions.

A slew of sanctions put in place since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February has already started to hurt the Kremlin's oil output, according to oil research analysts and data analytics firms.

Mr Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Refinitiv, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, said Russia's crude oil production fell to an 18-month low of 9.16 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, contracting for a second straight month.

Russia had recorded a post-pandemic production high of 10.31 million bpd in February.

However, Mr Yaw noted that Moscow's crude oil exports to India had increased, hitting a record high of 794,000 bpd last month.

This is more than three times April's 247,000 bpd and nearly nine times over last year's average of 92,000 bpd.

Mr Yaw said Russian crude flows into China that include exports via pipeline and oil tankers averaged around 1.7 million bpd from March to last month.

He added that seaborne Russian crude imports into China for the same period were assessed at 1.03 million bpd - the highest since June 2020.

Mr Christof Ruhl, a senior research scholar from the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, said the data made clear that the EU and United States would need to get more hawkish, if the intent was to completely disrupt Russian energy exports.

Russia had further discounted its crude oil, from 20 per cent to 25 per cent in March to about 30 per cent to 35 per cent currently.

Traders ST spoke to said Russian crude oil barrels sold in Asia were closing at discounts of about US$30 to US$40 a barrel to the international Brent crude benchmark.

During Asia's trading hours yesterday, Brent was trading at around US$117 a barrel, extending a sixth-weekly advance on lingering concerns over a tightening market and doubts that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its partners, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, can deliver on a pledge to hike supply.

Ms Jane Xie, a senior analyst at data analytics firm Kpler, said that the global crude balance would tighten, especially from this month till end-August, as global demand continued to grow.

"The other issue that Opec and (its partners) are facing is that several of its members are undershooting production targets, and in the months ahead, global crude exports could also be trimmed further," she said.

Ms Xie said that with the summer approaching and direct crude burn demand hitting a seasonal peak in the Middle East, more supplies could be removed from the market as refineries in the region ramp up production capacity.

With the peak summer driving season fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, demand for road transport fuels such as diesel and petrol is set to further increase, she said.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said that overworked refining systems and a lack of investment in expanding capacity had also contributed to high oil prices.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in a report last month that global refinery margins have surged to extraordinarily high levels owing to depleted refined product inventories and constrained refinery activity.

The Paris-based IEA added that oil demand this year is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels a day on average, to 99.4 million.

Ms Xie said that based on projections by Kpler, refinery utilisation rates will most likely expand in the third quarter of the year.