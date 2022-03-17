In-person maritime and shipping conference opens

Singapore's first major maritime and shipping conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began opened at Sands Expo & Convention Centre yesterday, as exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, as well as 7,000 attendees, gathered to discuss next steps for the industry.

The 17th edition of Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) is one of just two international fairs to take place with in-person participation here this year - the other being the Singapore Airshow in February.

The three-day event focuses on Asia's container shipping, maritime cyber security, and maritime technology and sustainability.

It plays a key role in connecting international maritime suppliers with buyers from South-east Asia, with companies showcasing their latest inventions such as drones and navigation sensors and panels.

Mr Yip Je Choong, managing director of organiser RX, said at the opening ceremony: "For the last 30 years, APM has been known to be the place where the latest maritime innovations and solutions are presented, where engaging discussions to chart the future of the industry are conducted, and where significant business deals are sealed.

"Despite the advent of digital in the last two years, we know that it complements, but will never replace, face-to-face engagement. Nothing builds stronger relationships than in-person interactions."

This year's 7,000 attendees is about half that of the previous edition in 2018. The Singapore Airshow in February was attended by 13,000 people over four days.

Booths at the APM include those from Australia, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. All participants must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and contactless features such as contactless registration have been put in place.

Guest-of-honour Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said the event comes at a time when the industry is facing challenges. "In terms of global supply chain and macro-trends, we know that they continue to be disrupted, and many of us are bracing for the situation to aggravate," she said in her opening speech.

She called on participants to push ahead with digitalisation and decarbonisation, "so that we can all emerge stronger".