Hong Kong to establish plan for new crypto regulation by July

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's de facto central bank plans to have a new regulatory regime for crypto assets ready by July, as the city vies with Singapore to become a key hub for the burgeoning sector while at the same time containing risks.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is currently approaching the crypto industry from three dimensions: stablecoins that can be used for payments, investor protection, and how authorised institutions deal with digital assets, according to a statement on its website.

Hong Kong regulators, like their counterparts around the world, are shifting towards increased oversight of an industry marked by extreme volatility and frequent scams.

Customers of a Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange have been unable to withdraw money or tokens since late November, Bloomberg News reported last week.

The HKMA plans to adopt a so-called "same risk, same regulation" approach to crypto, chief executive Eddie Yue said in the statement.