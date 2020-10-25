Hawker Chan tweaks to suit Kazakh taste buds

SINGAPORE - Before local Michelin-starred eatery Hawker Chan opened its first franchise outlet in Kazakhstan in 2018, the team behind it had to conduct a food-tasting trial in Almaty, its largest city.

"(We have) to gather feedback before we decide if the market is ready and prepared to accept new cuisine, new taste from Singapore," said Hersing Culinary chief executive Angel Chong.

Hersing Culinary teamed up with hawker Chan Hon Meng to set up the quick-service eatery which shares the famous chef's surname.

The outlet was based on his one-Michelin-starred food stall in Chinatown - Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle.

Ms Chong said: "We had to tweak our menu according to the customers' preferences and culture.

"All dishes with pork have been replaced with beef, which are still marinated and served with our Hawker Chan secret recipe sauce."

But local tastes have also introduced a new dimension to Hawker Chan's offerings.

Ms Chong said its eateries in Kazakhstan offer kompot, a popular fruit drink that goes very well with its food.

"Most of the good quality and healthy restaurants are pricey in Kazakhstan. There are some good quality and affordable fast-food restaurants but they are generally unhealthy," she added.

Ms Chong noted that the "Kazakh market has been ripe for new cuisines and concepts".

"The market remains hungry for good quality, reasonably priced restaurants," she said.

Hawker Chan now has two outlets in the world's largest landlocked country. The team expect to spend more time introducing their offerings to Kazakhstan.

"Braised soya chicken is still seen as exotic by the mass market," Ms Chong said.

"Telling people who have never travelled to South-east Asia about the product, about Michelin, about soya sauce chicken rice and its health benefits takes time."

But brand awareness of soya sauce chicken, which Hawker Chan is famous for in Singapore, is growing. "We have people from the neighbouring countries such as Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan coming to us for franchise inquiries," she said.