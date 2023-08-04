Growth in Singapore retail sales continues to slow in June

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till rose for the fifth consecutive month in June, with the biggest increases coming from food and alcohol, and computer and telecommunications equipment.

However, total retail sales decelerated, growing 1.1 per cent year on year, down from 1.8 per cent in May and a high of 12.5 per cent in February.

Month on month, June’s overall takings decreased 0.8 per cent from May on a seasonally adjusted basis. In comparison, May’s overall takings decreased 0.2 per cent from April.

The estimated total retail sales value in June was $3.8 billion, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Friday.

Of this, online retail sales made up 12.7 per cent, slightly higher than the 11.9 per cent recorded in May.

DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng said that retail activity has benefited from the ongoing recovery in international travel, as reflected by the strong food and alcohol sales. He also noted that domestic demand still looks supportive amid a low unemployment rate.

“Going forward, we think that retail sales are likely to remain supported by further recovery in foreign visitor arrivals amid returning Chinese tourists, as well as large-scale events including the Singapore Grand Prix,” he said.

“However, consumer spending may face pressures from a softer labour market amid global economic uncertainty.”

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased 2.5 per cent year-on year, more than the 1.7 per cent growth recorded in May, though less than the figures for April (4.3 per cent) and March (4 per cent).

The biggest year-on-year increases in June came from the food and alcohol industry (30.7 per cent), mainly due to higher demand for alcoholic products, including those sold in duty-free shops.

Similarly, sales of computer and telecommunications equipment and optical goods and books rose 9.4 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, sales at petrol service stations plunged 24.2 per cent, partly due to lower petrol prices.

Meanwhile, the food and beverage sector also saw continued growth compared with last year, albeit at a slower rate.

Sales of food and beverage services rose 7.2 per cent in June on a year on year basis, lower than the 8.7 per cent growth recorded in May and the 15.3 per cent growth recorded in April.

Food caterers, in particular, saw their takings swell by 28.9 per cent in June, compared with the same month a year earlier.

On a seasonally-adjusted, month-on-month basis, sales of motor vehicles, department stores and furniture & household equipment saw sales decline by 9.3 per cent, 4.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively.

However, sales of recreational goods as well as watches and jewellery industry rose 13 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively.