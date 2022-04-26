Growth in Singapore factory output slows to 3.4% in March as pharma production falls

SINGAPORE - Growth in Singapore's manufacturing output slowed in March after a strong performance in February, on the back of a fall in pharmaceutical production.

While growth eased, it marks the sixth straight month of expansion, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Tuesday (April 26).

Factory output increased 3.4 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis, down from the revised 17.5 per cent growth in February.

This is higher than the 2 per cent growth forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.7 per cent year on year.

The key electronics sector saw output grow 14.5 per cent in March compared with a year ago. All segments recorded growth, except for computer peripherals and data storage, which dipped 4.3 per cent.

Within electronics, the semiconductor segment recorded the strongest performance of 17.3 per cent. The sector continues to be supported by sustained demand from 5G markets and data centres amid the global chip shortage, EDB said.

As a whole, the electronics cluster grew 14.6 per cent over the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year.

The worst performer was the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, whose output fell 26.3 per cent in March, reversing from a 26.1 per cent rise in February.

The pharmaceuticals segment shrank 39 per cent due to a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced, said EDB.

The medical technology segment contracted 7.1 per cent because of lower export demand for medical devices, it added.

For the first three months of the year, biomedical output fell 6.8 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Chemicals output grew 0.8 per cent year on year in March. The "other chemicals" segment grew 54.2 per cent with higher output of fragrances, while petroleum throughput rose 3.8 per cent. However, the specialities and petrochemicals segments declined 1.2 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. Petrochemical output fell due to shutdowns for plant maintenance.

The precision engineering cluster saw output decrease 1.4 per cent last month. The machinery and systems segment fell 0.5 per cent because of the high production base a year ago, while the precision modules and components segment contracted 2.9 per cent with lower production of optical products and wire and cable products.