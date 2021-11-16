Global wealth surges as China overtakes US to grab top spot: Report

WASHINGTON • Global wealth has tripled over the last two decades, with China leading the way and overtaking the US for the top spot worldwide.

That is one of the takeaways from a new report by the research arm of consultants McKinsey & Co that examines the national balance sheets of 10 countries representing more than 60 per cent of world income.

"We are now wealthier than we have ever been," Dr Jan Mischke, a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute in Zurich, said in an interview. Net worth worldwide rose to US$514 trillion (S$696 trillion) in 2020 from US$156 trillion in 2000, according to the study.

China accounted for almost one-third of the rise. Its wealth skyrocketed to US$120 trillion from a mere US$7 trillion in 2000, the year before it joined the World Trade Organisation, speeding its economic ascent.

The United States, held back by more muted increases in property prices, saw its net worth more than double over the period to US$90 trillion.

In both countries, over two-thirds of the wealth is held by the richest 10 per cent of households, and their share has been increasing, the report said.

As computed by McKinsey, 68 per cent of global net worth is stored in real estate. The balance is held in things like infrastructure, machinery and equipment and, to a lesser extent, so-called intangibles like intellectual property and patents.

Financial assets are not counted because they are effectively offset by liabilities. A corporate bond held by an individual investor, for instance, represents an IOU by that company.

The steep rise in net worth over the past two decades has outstripped the rise in global gross domestic product (GDP) and has been fuelled by ballooning property prices pumped up by declining interest rates, according to McKinsey.

It found that asset prices are almost 50 per cent above their long-run average relative to income. That raises questions about the sustainability of the wealth boom.

"Net worth via price increases above and beyond inflation is questionable in so many ways," Dr Mischke said. "It comes with all kinds of side effects."

Surging real estate values can make home ownership unaffordable for many people and increase the risk of a financial crisis - like the one that hit the US in 2008 after a housing bubble burst. China could potentially run into similar trouble over the debt of property developers like China Evergrande Group.

The ideal resolution would be for the world's wealth to find its way into more productive investments that expand global GDP, said the report. The nightmare scenario would be a collapse in asset prices that could erase as much as one-third of global wealth.

BLOOMBERG