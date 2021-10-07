For Subscribers
Commentary
Global interest rates set to rise along with market volatility
SINGAPORE - The latest message from the United States Federal Reserve is crystal clear - asset purchase tapering will be sooner and faster than previously thought and interest rates could rise next year.
At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) press conference last week, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the start of the tapering could "come as soon as the next meeting" and "could conclude around the middle of next year".