Global headwinds cloud S'pore outlook

Singapore's growth outlook is becoming gloomier as policymakers worldwide run out of ideas to tame inflation while maintaining the pace of economic recovery.

With no resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in sight, and China on an unpredictable path to full reopening in the midst of its Covid-19 lockdowns, supply shortages are likely to persist and keep pushing up prices of everything from energy and food to metals.

The scenario leaves major central banks in the United States and Europe with little choice but to douse the other source of inflation - demand for goods and services.

If global demand eases too much or too fast, Singapore may struggle to maintain its strong pace of export growth and industrial production of the past several months.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will have the chance to stand its ground or tweak its forecast when it releases first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data tomorrow.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Research, expects MTI to downgrade its 2022 GDP forecast to a new range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent, to account for an increasingly subdued global demand outlook.

"The outlook for global trade is clouded by emerging headwinds, including the Russia-Ukraine war, China's lockdowns, and global monetary tightening that may douse the recovery in the second half of the year," he said.

The boost from the reopening of borders may recoup some of the lost economic growth momentum as consumer-facing businesses, travel and tourism pick up.

But it is uncertain if the reopening would be enough to achieve the full-year forecast of 3 per cent to 5 per cent GDP growth for this year.

Dr Chua believes Singapore's consumer-facing and tourism-related services such as retail trade, accommodation and food services will recover with the reopening and partially offset the weaker manufacturing and trade-oriented services in the coming quarters.

"Asean's reopening is providing some tailwind to the recovery, but growing global headwinds will likely overwhelm and dampen Singapore's growth momentum by the second half," he said.

Growth numbers for the first three months may still deliver a pleasant surprise.

Economists in a Bloomberg poll predict a 3.7 per cent year-on-year expansion, compared with the 3.4 per cent the MTI announced last month based on preliminary data.

However, more recent data reflects the impact of a global slowdown in economic activity and probably the full impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, as well as China's renewed lockdowns that started in March.

Non-oil domestic exports grew last month at the slowest pace in eight months, with shipments to China shrinking for the first time since August last year.

Affirming that growth deceleration is more likely to take hold, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month cut its 2022 global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 per cent - significantly below the earlier 4.9 per cent estimate last October.

The IMF's biggest downgrade was for the euro area - which uses the euro as the national currency - down to 2.8 per cent from 4.3 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The IMF also slashed China's GDP growth to 4.4 per cent, a hefty downgrade from its original forecast of 5.6 per cent and the government's 5.5 per cent target, because of the strict lockdowns.

While Shanghai last week allowed a gradual reopening of shops, most analysts believe it may take a few weeks, if not months, for economic activities to ramp up again.

Ms Priyanka Kishore, head of India and South-east Asia macro and investor services at global forecaster Oxford Economics, lowered her forecast for this year's Singapore GDP growth to 2.9 per cent from an earlier 3.3 per cent.

The downgrade, she said, reflects the risks posed to China's growth trajectory by its Covid-19 containment strategy and its important position as a source of final demand in Asia and globally.

"China will be a key source of concern going forward," she said.

Bank of America estimates that the pullback in China's economic activity may result in demand moderation in a variety of sectors and companies across Asia.

More than 125 companies covered by the bank's equity research derive more than 10 per cent of their revenue from China.

In Singapore, for instance, Wilmar International's revenue exposure to China stands at 47.9 per cent, CapitaLand Investment's at 19.3 per cent and OCBC Bank's at 13.7 per cent.

However, not all analysts are pessimistic about Singapore's growth outlook.

Mr Euben Paracuelles, a Singapore-based economist at Japanese investment bank Nomura International, said he would maintain his 2022 GDP growth forecast of 4.4 per cent.

"Our forecast is premised on our view of a strong manufacturing sector, supported by sustained global demand for electronics and pharmaceutical products, which we view as less susceptible to the global growth slowdown," he said.

"In addition, (Singapore's) border reopening should contribute to a more even economic recovery, and we see significant scope for catch-up among the laggard sectors, such as travel and tourism."

He pointed to foreign tourist arrivals that picked up to 121,000 in March, from 68,000 in February.

"This is an encouraging improvement, even before the full border reopening that started in April, which we have argued marked the turning point of tourism recovery in Asean," he said.