Global goods trade hits Covid-19 bumps

GENEVA • Supply chain disruptions and rising Covid-19 cases reduced the volume of global merchandise trade by 0.8 per cent in the third quarter, ending a 12-month run of solid expansion, according to a report from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Geneva-based WTO said on Monday that North American and European imports were weaker than expected, and exports from both regions declined.

Now the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has "tipped the balance of risks towards the downside", the WTO said.

The news comes as the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant is forcing some of Europe's largest economies to impose fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb infections.

Europe, which represents more than 35 per cent of world merchandise trade, has the highest case count of any region. Seasonally adjusted exports fell 1.9 per cent in North America and dropped 1 per cent in Europe from the previous quarter.

Third-quarter imports declined by 0.5 per cent in Europe and rose 0.4 per cent in North America. The WTO previously expected merchandise trade to grow 2.6 per cent in Europe and 1.5 per cent in North America for the three months through September.

Trade volume was still up 11.9 per cent year to date through September - down slightly from the WTO's October prediction of a 12.7 per cent rise over the same period.

"The forecast of a 10.8 per cent increase in merchandise trade for the whole of 2021 could still be realised if fourth quarter data shows a pick-up in volume growth," the WTO said.

"This is a real possibility since measures to unblock container ports on the west coast of the United States have met with some success," it added.

BLOOMBERG