Gan Kim Yong takes over as EDB’s International Advisory Council chairman

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong is the chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board’s (EDB) International Advisory Council (IAC) with effect from June 1.

He took over the chairmanship from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who has been IAC chairman since July 2023.

Commenting on the importance of the IAC as a platform for Singapore to access the views of industry leaders to stay nimble, PM Wong said: “Last year, we had rich discussions with IAC members on Singapore’s overall competitiveness and the actions we could take to better position ourselves in a world where more and more countries are pursuing active industrial policies.

“I have found the insights of IAC members very useful, as we consider the actions and strategies needed to stay ahead of the competition.”

DPM Gan noted that, amid structural shifts in the global economy, Singapore must stay abreast of external trends to remain relevant on the global stage and continue to attract quality investments. “In this way, we can continually enhance our economic heft for the benefit of all Singaporeans,” he said.

EDB set up the IAC in 1994, with the first meeting convened in 1995. It currently comprises 16 members who head globally leading business organisations across a variety of industry sectors and geographical regions.

DPM Gan will chair the 22nd meeting of the IAC in October. THE BUSINESS TIMES