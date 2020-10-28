From managing a pub to dealing with suppliers at e-commerce platform

SINGAPORE - Mr Marcus Yeo had to join the job hunt in April, when his family-owned establishment Baystro Buddies had to shut due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"When we were forced to close, it was really bad. We had no income at all," said the 35-year-old, who was a manager at the pub for 11/2 years.

"The rental was high and we couldn't maintain it, so we decided to close it for good a few months later."

After two months, Mr Yeo, who had more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing before that, finally landed a job, but in a different line. He was offered a supply chain manager position at New Retail International, where he now manages its e-commerce grocery shopping platform WeBuy.

"I applied for the job because it involves handling suppliers and building relationships with them. I thought it was something I could be good at, since I like dealing with people," he said. "So I took the job, but it came with a lot of unknowns."

Thankfully, his general manager patiently guided him through the entire logistics process.

The company also enrolled him in a logistics professional conversion programme in August to aid in his transition.

He has since learnt about the industry's best practices, including how automation can be used to speed up workflow.

The career switch has been a boon for Mr Yeo, who now deals with local and overseas suppliers.

His salary has increased by nearly 10 per cent from his previous job as a pub manager.

He has also found job satisfaction.

"It is not mundane. Every day comes with a different situation to handle," he said.

Mr Yeo, who is married to a 35-year-old digital marketing project manager, urged job seekers who may be hesitant to move to a different sector to give it a try.

"If I never made the switch, I would never have explored logistics and found something I enjoy doing," he added.