Fresh inflation record creates headache for ECB

FRANKFURT (AFP) - Record eurozone inflation will feed a tense debate within European Central Bank (ECB) over whether to raise interest rates when its policy-setting governing council meets on Thursday (Feb 3), with the bloc under pressure from supply disruptions and high energy prices.

Inflation unexpectedly rose to 5.1 per cent in the euro area in January, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday, the highest value since records for the currency club began in 1997.

Currently, the ECB's interest rates sit at record lows, including a negative deposit rate that charges financial institutions to park their cash with the central bank overnight.

But while its counterparts in the United States and Britain are laying the ground for rate hikes in the near future, the ECB has so far expressed little interest in raising borrowing costs this year.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has repeatedly said that a tightening of monetary policy this year was "very unlikely", but the surge in inflation will embolden critics who say action should come sooner.

Any change of course was unlikely "for the time being", said chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib, from the German public lender KfW.

But the pressure would increase on the ECB "in the course of the year to consider interest rate steps earlier than previously announced".

Markets are betting that the ECB will hike rates before the year is out and will be scouring Ms Lagarde's planned remarks at 1330 GMT for any indication of a change in thinking within the ECB.

Gas peak

The ECB must tread a fine line between the "falling necessity to continue stimulating the economy and actually bringing higher inflation down", said ING bank head of macro Carsten Brzeski.

The eurozone economy reached its pre-coronavirus pandemic level in the fourth quarter of last year, but tightening too quickly could threaten to derail the recovery.

The surge in inflation in Europe has been driven by a range of factors, but mostly on the supply side rather than the demand side, where the ECB has fewer levers to effect change.

Widespread shortages of raw materials and key components - everything from wood to semiconductors - have weighed on production and added to the upward pressure on prices.

In addition, energy prices have spiked, hitting multi-year highs towards the end of last year.

In Europe, the market has become captive to rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Any escalation in the conflict could cause prices to shoot up further.