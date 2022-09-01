Food, retail SMEs can apply for grant to boost energy efficiency

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors can start applying for the Energy Efficiency Grant from Thursday.

This was announced by Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, at the annual SME Centre Conference on Wednesday.

She said the grant, announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in June, offers funding support for companies looking to get energy-efficient equipment and reduce overall running costs.

MOF had said the grant will be capped at $30,000 per company and cover energy-efficient equipment such as LED lights, air-conditioners, cooking hobs, refrigerators, water heaters and dryers.

Ms Low also announced that Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) is collaborating with French multinational company Schneider Electric on a decarbonisation programme for SMEs.

The programme will link SMEs with experts who will help them set decarbonisation targets, access energy efficiency services and take actionable steps to reduce energy use and emissions, she said.

"We hope that through this SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme, SMEs will not only actively monitor their energy consumption but also use energy-efficient solutions to reduce business costs and become more sustainable in the long run."

Ms Low said SMEs should harness new opportunities in the green economy as a new avenue of growth in the post-pandemic era.

Fresh possibilities for growth have opened up as climate change concerns are spurring governments, businesses and consumers to place greater emphasis on reducing their carbon footprint and becoming more sustainable, she said at the conference, organised by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Referring to the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Ms Low said the Government has set concrete and ambitious targets to help the country move towards a greener future.

"Each of you here today plays a pivotal role in our green transition and how we can make this green transformation work for Singapore," she said, promising that the Government will spare no effort to help SMEs stay competitive and relevant in the green economy.

Ms Low said the Government has launched a range of support schemes and measures to help SMEs embrace sustainability and be part of this emerging green future.

"We recognise that SMEs need an extra boost to get started."

Embarking on their sustainability journey, SMEs can tap the Enterprise Sustainability Programme (ESP), launched in October last year by EnterpriseSG.

ESP provides training and awareness to SMEs that are new or in the early stages of their green journey.

The subsidised training courses are organised by EnterpriseSG in partnership with Global Compact Network Singapore, PwC Singapore and the Singapore Environment Council.

In the area of funding, Ms Low said SMEs can tap additional support, such as the Enterprise Financing Scheme - Green, to access financing for capability-building projects or new sustainable solutions.

She announced that since the launch of the ESP, over 300 local SMEs have participated in awareness and education programmes, while more than 40 sustainability-related projects are being developed, with the support of EnterpriseSG.