Five category winners in running for top EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore award

SINGAPORE - Five leading entrepreneurs were named category winners in the 17th annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore awards on Monday (Sept 10).

They are:

- Von Lee Yong Miang, chairman of Expand Construction, who won EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in the engineering and construction category;

- Jeffrey Tiong, CEO of Patsnap, winner in the analytics intelligence category;

- Cheong Chia Chou, managing director of Pictureworks, winner in the media and lifestyle category;

- Christopher Ng, group CEO of Rigel Technology, winner in the sustainable bathroom solutions category; and,

- Laurent Junique, CEO of Teledirect, winner in the outsourced solutions category.

The five winners were selected from more than 40 nominations by an independent judging panel.

The winners will be honoured at a gala to be held on Oct 26 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo will be the guest of honour.

At the gala, one of the five winners will be named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore, and will represent the Republic to compete with contenders from more than 50 countries at the annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year (WEOY) award in Monte Carlo in 2019.

EY also named the winners of two honorary awards, which are presented on the EOY platform.

Dr Stephen Riady, executive chairman of OUE Limited, won the EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which recognises successful South-east Asian businesses that contribute to the region's economy and community.

Sing Lun Holdings was named the winner of the the EY-Standard Chartered Family Business Award of Excellence.